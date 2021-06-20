Westpac Banking Corp Sells 358,791 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 80.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 358,791 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $6,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Equity Residential in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,708,775,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,629,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $985,766,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523,185 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 6,101,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,680,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158,463 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd raised its stake in Equity Residential by 104.9% in the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 3,478,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,207,000 after buying an additional 1,780,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 741.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,401,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,974 shares during the period. 84.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EQR opened at $77.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.86, a P/E/G ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.77. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $45.42 and a 12 month high of $82.05.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.53). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 26.64%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.93%.

In related news, EVP Christa L. Sorenson sold 343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $25,039.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Garechana sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,529 shares of company stock valued at $4,179,674. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EQR shares. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Equity Residential in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler raised Equity Residential from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equity Residential presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.31.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

