Westpac Banking Corp Raises Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 325,653 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $5,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 80,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.0% during the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 78,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.7% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 17,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.8% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 34,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 51,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Bank of America upped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.21.

Shares of HPE opened at $14.45 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $16.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 2.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 10,003 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $160,948.27. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,162.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 11,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $174,464.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,247.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 425,232 shares of company stock valued at $6,960,743 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

