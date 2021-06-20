Westpac Banking Corp Increases Stock Position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 34.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 98,683 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 25,324 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $5,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TRP. Savior LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 180.7% during the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 539 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in TC Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in TC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TRP opened at $51.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.30. The company has a market cap of $50.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.88, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.78. TC Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $38.80 and a 12-month high of $53.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.7137 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 57.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They set a $70.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on TC Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. TC Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.23.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

