Westpac Banking Corp Has $6.49 Million Position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,443 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp owned 0.12% of STAG Industrial worth $6,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STAG. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in STAG Industrial in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in STAG Industrial by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in STAG Industrial in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STAG opened at $38.03 on Friday. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.37 and a 1-year high of $39.66. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 36.92, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.39.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.35). STAG Industrial had a net margin of 32.77% and a return on equity of 6.48%. The company had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1208 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is currently 76.72%.

Several brokerages recently commented on STAG. Zacks Investment Research lowered STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.11.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

