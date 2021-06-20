Westpac Banking Corp Has $6.03 Million Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 35.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 34,535 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $6,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Progressive in the first quarter valued at about $1,563,000. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in The Progressive by 9.3% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 173,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,560,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in The Progressive by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,170,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $313,492,000 after purchasing an additional 21,674 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in The Progressive during the 4th quarter worth about $1,095,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of The Progressive by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 163,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,204,000 after acquiring an additional 7,466 shares during the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PGR. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America cut their price target on The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of The Progressive in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

NYSE PGR opened at $92.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.71. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $76.16 and a 1 year high of $107.58. The stock has a market cap of $54.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72. The Progressive had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 14.50%. On average, analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.35%.

In other The Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total transaction of $127,375.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,204,246.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

