Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Western New England Bancorp, Inc. provides banking services. The Company offers personal checking accounts, loans, eBanking services, commercial loans, money market accounts, wealth management, retirement planning and other related financial services. Western New England Bancorp, Inc., formerly known as Westfield Financial, Inc., is based in Westfield, MA. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on WNEB. TheStreet raised Western New England Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Hovde Group began coverage on Western New England Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a market perform rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:WNEB opened at $8.01 on Wednesday. Western New England Bancorp has a 12-month low of $4.92 and a 12-month high of $9.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $195.56 million, a PE ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.37.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $21.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.15 million. On average, analysts forecast that Western New England Bancorp will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Western New England Bancorp by 14.3% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Western New England Bancorp by 18.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 192,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 312.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. 54.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

