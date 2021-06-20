Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) PT Raised to $24.00

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.57% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on WES. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.40.

NYSE:WES opened at $21.32 on Friday. Western Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $6.99 and a 12 month high of $23.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 3.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.10). Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 33.71% and a net margin of 35.91%. The company had revenue of $674.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.57) earnings per share. Western Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 11,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $198,375,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WES. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 9,208.1% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 13,749,474 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $255,602,000 after purchasing an additional 13,601,759 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 190.9% during the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 18,157,420 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $337,546,000 after purchasing an additional 11,915,860 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 146.0% during the first quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 9,717,934 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $180,656,000 after purchasing an additional 5,767,582 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 839.0% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,413,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $119,219,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,335,178 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $87,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquire, own, develop, and operate midstream assets primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting of natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting of condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and gathering and disposing of produced water.

