Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0218 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd.

Shares of MHF stock opened at $8.12 on Friday. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund has a one year low of $7.07 and a one year high of $8.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.96.

About Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.

