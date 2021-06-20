Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (HIO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on July 1st

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:HIO opened at $5.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.17. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $4.59 and a 1-year high of $5.39.

In related news, Director Carol L. Colman sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.23, for a total transaction of $32,949.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

