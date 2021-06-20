Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (EHI) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 22nd

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.067 per share on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd.

NYSE EHI opened at $10.45 on Friday. Western Asset Global High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.12 and a 12 month high of $10.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.36.

About Western Asset Global High Income Fund

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

