Wedbush Increases DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Price Target to $290.00

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) had its price objective lifted by Wedbush from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.67% from the company’s current price.

DOCU has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, March 12th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $274.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.47 billion, a PE ratio of -254.10, a PEG ratio of 90.38 and a beta of 0.82. DocuSign has a 1 year low of $160.00 and a 1 year high of $290.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $469.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.66 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 12.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DocuSign will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DocuSign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.07, for a total value of $1,195,206.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 209,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,248,116.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.75, for a total transaction of $3,034,375.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 219,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,266,632.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,635 shares of company stock worth $12,558,002. Company insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Associated Banc Corp boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 202.3% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in DocuSign during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in DocuSign by 3,700.0% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

