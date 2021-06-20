Wedbush Increases DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Price Target to $290.00

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) had its price objective lifted by Wedbush from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.67% from the company’s current price.
DOCU has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, March 12th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.36.
Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $274.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.47 billion, a PE ratio of -254.10, a PEG ratio of 90.38 and a beta of 0.82. DocuSign has a 1 year low of $160.00 and a 1 year high of $290.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.
In other DocuSign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.07, for a total value of $1,195,206.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 209,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,248,116.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.75, for a total transaction of $3,034,375.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 219,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,266,632.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,635 shares of company stock worth $12,558,002. Company insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Associated Banc Corp boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 202.3% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in DocuSign during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in DocuSign by 3,700.0% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.
DocuSign Company Profile
DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.
Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.