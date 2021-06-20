Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) Stock Holdings Lifted by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WASH. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $305,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $191,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. 71.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

In related news, Director Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,794 shares in the company, valued at $3,343,670. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP William K. Sr. Wray sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total transaction of $62,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,077.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 7,320 shares of company stock worth $395,746 over the last ninety days. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ WASH opened at $50.63 on Friday. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.67 and a 1-year high of $56.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $876.46 million, a P/E ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.96.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.28. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 29.37% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The business had revenue of $58.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.60 million. Analysts anticipate that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.00%.

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans consists of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

