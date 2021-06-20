Warburg Research Reiterates €56.00 Price Target for ZEAL Network (ETR:TIM)

Warburg Research set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on ZEAL Network (ETR:TIM) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on TIM. Berenberg Bank set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on shares of ZEAL Network and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €61.00 ($71.76) target price on shares of ZEAL Network and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of ETR:TIM opened at €20.00 ($23.53) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €20.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.82 million and a PE ratio of 6.75. ZEAL Network has a fifty-two week low of €16.00 ($18.82) and a fifty-two week high of €24.40 ($28.71). The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

ZEAL Network SE engages in the online lottery business in Germany. It is also involved in the secondary lottery betting business, as well as sells instant win games. The company was formerly known as Tipp24 SE and changed its name to ZEAL Network SE in November 2014. ZEAL Network SE was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

