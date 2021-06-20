Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 23.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,868 shares during the period. DuPont de Nemours accounts for approximately 1.1% of Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,654,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,895,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,420 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,155,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $862,025,000 after purchasing an additional 183,410 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth about $624,333,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,482,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $532,061,000 after purchasing an additional 350,836 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,094,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $433,389,000 after acquiring an additional 118,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

DD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Argus boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.71.

Shares of DD traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.43. 6,310,848 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,016,966. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.21. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.74 and a 12-month high of $87.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.01.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, March 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $944,582.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,988.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $295,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

