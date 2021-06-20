Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 78.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,699 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,001 shares during the period. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 279.1% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

C has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Citigroup from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Citigroup from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Edward Jones cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.84.

Shares of NYSE C traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.61. 44,582,888 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,068,740. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.49 and a 1 year high of $80.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.84. The company has a market capitalization of $139.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.92.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

