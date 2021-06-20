Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 28.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 937 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 65.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on COST. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $377.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.00.

COST traded down $3.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $380.88. 3,415,714 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,580,007. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $377.87. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $295.40 and a 52-week high of $393.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.80, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.65.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

In other news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,215,748.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total value of $960,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,950,224.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,030 shares of company stock valued at $5,130,609. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

