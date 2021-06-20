W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) versus The Seibels Bruce Group (OTCMKTS:SBBG) Head-To-Head Comparison

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) and The Seibels Bruce Group (OTCMKTS:SBBG) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

W. R. Berkley has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Seibels Bruce Group has a beta of 0.02, meaning that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares W. R. Berkley and The Seibels Bruce Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio W. R. Berkley $8.10 billion 1.59 $530.67 million $2.32 31.35 The Seibels Bruce Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

W. R. Berkley has higher revenue and earnings than The Seibels Bruce Group.

Profitability

This table compares W. R. Berkley and The Seibels Bruce Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets W. R. Berkley 9.05% 8.24% 1.78% The Seibels Bruce Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for W. R. Berkley and The Seibels Bruce Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score W. R. Berkley 0 3 4 0 2.57 The Seibels Bruce Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

W. R. Berkley presently has a consensus target price of $79.57, indicating a potential upside of 9.39%. Given W. R. Berkley’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe W. R. Berkley is more favorable than The Seibels Bruce Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

69.4% of W. R. Berkley shares are held by institutional investors. 22.3% of W. R. Berkley shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 55.4% of The Seibels Bruce Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

W. R. Berkley beats The Seibels Bruce Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines. It also provides workers' compensation insurance products; accident and health insurance and reinsurance products; insurance for commercial risks; specialty environmental products for contractors, consultants, and property owners and facilities operators; specialized insurance coverages for fine arts and jewelry exposures; umbrella and excess liability coverage products; and liquor liability and inland marine coverage for small to medium-sized insureds. In addition, this segment offers directors and officers, and surety risk products, as well as products for technology, and life sciences and travel industries; cyber risk solutions; casualty, group life, and crime and fidelity related insurance products; personal lines insurance solutions, including home, condo/co-op, auto, and collectibles; automobile, law enforcement, public officials and educator's legal, and employment practices liability, as well as incidental medical insurance products; and at-risk and alternative risk insurance program management services. The Reinsurance & Monoline Excess segment provides other insurance companies and self-insureds with assistance in managing their net risk through reinsurance on a portfolio basis through treaty reinsurance or on an individual basis through facultative reinsurance. W. R. Berkley Corporation was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

The Seibels Bruce Group Company Profile

The Seibels Bruce Group, Inc. provides processing, technology, and claims solutions to the property and casualty insurance industry. The company offers processing solutions for coastal markets; business process outsourcing; claims administration solutions; information technology outsourcing; and professional services. It also provides technology solutions, such as IPX enterprise insurance suite, CPX claims management system, FNOL first notice of loss, and reinspection processing xpert solutions; and claims solutions, including third party administration, catastrophe management, first notice of loss, multi-line adjusting and examination, reinspection, and subrogation/salvage services. The company was founded in 1869 and is based in Columbia, South Carolina.

