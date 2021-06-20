Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Position Increased by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 54.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 37,122 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $4,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VNO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $675,196,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 40.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,254,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,509,000 after buying an additional 1,522,686 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 1,673.8% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 785,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,341,000 after buying an additional 741,489 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 417.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 854,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,892,000 after buying an additional 689,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 252.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 899,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,824,000 after buying an additional 644,056 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.86.

VNO stock opened at $46.46 on Friday. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $29.79 and a 12-month high of $50.91. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.53 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.76.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $379.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.79 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 20.09% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.79%.

Vornado Realty Trust Profile

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

Featured Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.