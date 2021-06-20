Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 12,200 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.08% of Viking Therapeutics worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VKTX. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 242.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,543 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,993 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 21.8% in the first quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 122.8% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 14,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Matthew W. Foehr purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.69 per share, for a total transaction of $113,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 66,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,962.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on VKTX shares. Raymond James cut Viking Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Viking Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.38.

VKTX opened at $6.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.85. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.95 and a 52-week high of $10.09. The company has a market cap of $479.53 million, a P/E ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 1.85.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Viking Therapeutics Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRÃ), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

