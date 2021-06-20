ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Shares Sold by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. trimmed its position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,101 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $2,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIAC. Ethic Inc. raised its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 21,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 6,965 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS in the first quarter valued at $82,000. Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 3,736.8% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 682,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,801,000 after purchasing an additional 665,142 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,745,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,553,000 after purchasing an additional 866,860 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 8,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VIAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen increased their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wolfe Research raised ViacomCBS from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on ViacomCBS from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised ViacomCBS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. ViacomCBS has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.58.

Shares of NASDAQ VIAC opened at $40.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.76. The stock has a market cap of $25.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.65. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.67 and a 1 year high of $101.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is 22.86%.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

