Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) Short Interest Up 20.0% in May

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,820,000 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the May 13th total of 4,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VET. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from $6.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.21.

Shares of VET opened at $8.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.73. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 3.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Vermilion Energy has a 52-week low of $2.13 and a 52-week high of $9.44.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $290.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.54 million. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 27.89% and a negative return on equity of 15.68%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $633,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Financial Management Network Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.85% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

