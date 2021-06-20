Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) Receives $10.21 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.21.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VET shares. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from $6.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 1st.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $17,548,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Vermilion Energy by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,847,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,861,000 after buying an additional 801,877 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vermilion Energy by 251.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,829,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,143,000 after buying an additional 1,309,689 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Vermilion Energy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,573,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,439,000 after buying an additional 26,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Vermilion Energy by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,461,141 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,637,000 after buying an additional 746,163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VET opened at $8.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 3.19. Vermilion Energy has a 52 week low of $2.13 and a 52 week high of $9.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.73.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $290.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.54 million. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 27.89% and a negative return on equity of 15.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vermilion Energy will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

Read More: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.