Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) by 63.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,858 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Verastem were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Verastem during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Verastem during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verastem by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Verastem during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in shares of Verastem by 39.1% during the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 17,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Verastem alerts:

Shares of VSTM opened at $4.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.43. The company has a quick ratio of 10.78, a current ratio of 10.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $820.05 million, a P/E ratio of -17.67 and a beta of 0.97. Verastem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.08 and a fifty-two week high of $4.93.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Verastem had a negative net margin of 53.00% and a negative return on equity of 38.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Verastem, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verastem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Verastem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Verastem in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Verastem from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Verastem Company Profile

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to enhance the life of cancer patients. Its product in development include VS-6766, a dual rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) inhibitor that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.

Featured Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Verastem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verastem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.