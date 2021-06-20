Verasity (VRA) 1-Day Volume Hits $14.58 Million

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. During the last week, Verasity has traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar. One Verasity coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0143 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges. Verasity has a market cap of $55.45 million and $14.58 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $230.60 or 0.00643627 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000957 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000611 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000500 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001400 BTC.

About Verasity

VRA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,356,527,869 coins and its circulating supply is 3,886,359,734 coins. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

Verasity Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

