Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) Shares Gap Up to $4.91

Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.91, but opened at $5.05. Venator Materials shares last traded at $4.80, with a volume of 5,032 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Venator Materials from $3.75 to $4.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of Venator Materials in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Venator Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.52.

Get Venator Materials alerts:

The company has a market cap of $490.18 million, a P/E ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). Venator Materials had a negative return on equity of 5.18% and a negative net margin of 7.15%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Venator Materials PLC will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNTR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Venator Materials by 159.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,986,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,083,000 after buying an additional 3,062,334 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Venator Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,275,000. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Venator Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,680,000. General American Investors Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Venator Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,562,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Venator Materials by 156.3% in the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,730,000 after buying an additional 754,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.24% of the company’s stock.

Venator Materials Company Profile (NYSE:VNTR)

Venator Materials PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and ultrafine TiO2 products for use in coatings, printing inks, PVC window frames, plastic masterbatches, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, polyester fibers, polyamide fibers, catalysts, paper, and food and personal care products.

Further Reading: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Venator Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venator Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.