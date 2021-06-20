Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Brokerages expect Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) to report earnings of $0.98 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vectrus’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.14 and the lowest is $0.82. Vectrus posted earnings of $0.78 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vectrus will report full-year earnings of $4.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.92 to $4.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.53 to $4.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Vectrus.

Get Vectrus alerts:

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.46. Vectrus had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 2.73%. The company had revenue of $434.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.95 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vectrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VEC. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vectrus by 21.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 203,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,400,000 after buying an additional 35,248 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Vectrus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Vectrus by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 31,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in Vectrus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Vectrus by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 488,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,270,000 after purchasing an additional 84,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VEC stock opened at $51.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $600.47 million, a PE ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.60. Vectrus has a 1 year low of $36.83 and a 1 year high of $60.32.

About Vectrus

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and base operations, supply chain and logistics, information technology mission support, and engineering and digital integration services. It offers facility and base operations services, such as facilities operations and maintenance, base life support, facilities engineering and management, airfield management, civil engineering, public works, transportation operations, and emergency services.

See Also: Dividend Achievers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vectrus (VEC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vectrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vectrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.