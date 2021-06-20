Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) Shares Purchased by Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC

Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) by 140.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,227 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,987 shares during the period. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vaxcyte were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCVX. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Vaxcyte by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vaxcyte by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vaxcyte in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Vaxcyte by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Vaxcyte by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. 85.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Jeff Fairman sold 9,500 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $213,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Grant Pickering sold 12,246 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total value of $270,636.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,589 shares of company stock valued at $776,996. 21.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:PCVX opened at $21.48 on Friday. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.51 and a fifty-two week high of $58.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion and a PE ratio of -7.28.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.10. As a group, analysts expect that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Vaxcyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis.

