Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Purchased by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,003 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,933 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 0.5% of Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $25,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Shares of VTV stock traded down $2.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $134.52. 4,127,779 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,155,502. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.02. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $96.43 and a 1 year high of $142.28.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.