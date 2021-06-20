Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,909,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 242,056 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.93% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $408,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VB. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,325,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3,090.9% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 6,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 100.1% during the 4th quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter.

VB stock opened at $218.33 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $140.25 and a 1 year high of $228.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $221.56.

