Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Stock Holdings Increased by Axiom Financial Strategies LLC

Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,348 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 587 shares during the quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,654,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,458,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,347 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,267,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428,658 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 8,841,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,950,000 after purchasing an additional 760,105 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,710,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,460,000 after purchasing an additional 825,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 321.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,572,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488,031 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.10. 3,078,640 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,470,145. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.30. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $81.99 and a one year high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

