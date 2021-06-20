Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Stock Position Boosted by Manchester Capital Management LLC

Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 14.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 48,536 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,167 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Manchester Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $10,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dohj LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 126.4% during the fourth quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 30,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,471,000 after buying an additional 16,751 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. Keystone Wealth Partners now owns 58,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,925,000 after buying an additional 4,510 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 126.8% during the first quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,204,000 after buying an additional 10,340 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 33,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,445,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Finally, Black Diamond Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 33,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,468,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $230.77 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $231.72. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $158.13 and a one year high of $237.09.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

