Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Position Raised by Axiom Financial Strategies LLC

Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 70.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 312,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 128,784 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 8.0% of Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $16,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Betterment LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 48,699,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,440,342,000 after buying an additional 1,515,179 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5,475.1% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 43,017,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,232,753,000 after purchasing an additional 42,246,120 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,763,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,641,800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907,111 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,624,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,385,784,000 after purchasing an additional 694,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 20.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,568,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,330,822,000 after purchasing an additional 4,374,723 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.42 on Friday, hitting $53.66. The stock had a trading volume of 6,643,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,191,390. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.20. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $39.41 and a 52-week high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

