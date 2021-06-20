Van ECK Associates Corp Has $41.52 Million Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 383,671 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,930 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $41,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. TD Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 30.7% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 66.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.85.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total value of $470,281.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,409 shares in the company, valued at $7,127,171.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $113.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $113.21. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $79.11 and a one year high of $118.28. The company has a market capitalization of $199.80 billion, a PE ratio of 39.97, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. AbbVie had a return on equity of 136.75% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 49.24%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

