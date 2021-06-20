Van ECK Associates Corp Has $36.23 Million Stock Holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 968.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,587,624 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,345,375 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $36,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EDU. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,377.4% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 4,633.3% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EDU opened at $7.59 on Friday. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.36 and a 1-year high of $19.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.44. The company has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of 31.63 and a beta of 0.94.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on EDU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. HSBC cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.99.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

