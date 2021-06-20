Van ECK Associates Corp Has $26.68 Million Stock Holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 72.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 905,914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 381,731 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.19% of Elanco Animal Health worth $26,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 4,835 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,580,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,487,000 after buying an additional 28,500 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 125,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,864,000 after buying an additional 37,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,158,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,948,000 after buying an additional 5,199,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ELAN opened at $34.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.16. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 12-month low of $20.55 and a 12-month high of $36.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.85.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 14.83% and a positive return on equity of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 88.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ELAN shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Gabelli upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. G.Research upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.79.

In other news, insider R David Hoover bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.44 per share, with a total value of $811,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 41,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,361,182.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Art A. Garcia bought 1,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.88 per share, for a total transaction of $50,142.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,369.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

