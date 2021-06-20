Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Position in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) by 41.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,782,268 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 526,445 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Lithium Americas were worth $28,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAC. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Lithium Americas by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 900,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,466,000 after purchasing an additional 293,607 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Lithium Americas by 1,623.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 233,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after purchasing an additional 220,202 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Lithium Americas in the 1st quarter valued at $1,350,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lithium Americas by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 6,447 shares during the period. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Lithium Americas by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 429,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,686,000 after purchasing an additional 75,667 shares during the period. 14.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Lithium Americas from $28.50 to $30.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Lithium Americas in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Lithium Americas in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Lithium Americas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.03.

Shares of NYSE LAC opened at $13.50 on Friday. Lithium Americas Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $28.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.16. The company has a current ratio of 17.63, a quick ratio of 17.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.91 and a beta of 1.30.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). On average, equities research analysts predict that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lithium Americas Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp.

