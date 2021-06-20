Utrust Market Capitalization Tops $119.72 Million (UTK)

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. Over the last week, Utrust has traded 12.2% lower against the dollar. Utrust has a total market capitalization of $119.72 million and approximately $9.67 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Utrust coin can now be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000758 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002852 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.92 or 0.00059597 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003941 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00024501 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002856 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $264.43 or 0.00753247 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00043865 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.42 or 0.00083802 BTC.

Utrust Coin Profile

Utrust is a coin. Its launch date was December 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Utrust is medium.com/utrust . Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Utrust is utrust.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The UTRUST platform aims to provide the consumer protection that buyers take for granted in traditional online purchases – acting as a mediator, resolving conflicts and enabling the possibility of refunds to mitigate fraud, while shielding the merchant from crypto-market volatility. The project wants to enable fast transactions, lower fees, and low cross-border transaction friction, enabling merchants to sell to a growing worldwide audience of crypto-holders. The project aspires to 'build a payment API for marketplace integration that will become the crypto-equivalent of PayPal. “

Utrust Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Utrust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Utrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

