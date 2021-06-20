UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Shares Gap Up to $24.95

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $24.95, but opened at $25.50. UP Fintech shares last traded at $26.00, with a volume of 37,377 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TIGR shares. TheStreet raised shares of UP Fintech from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. CICC Research started coverage on shares of UP Fintech in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.60 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of UP Fintech from $8.30 to $38.60 in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.33 and a beta of 1.78.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. UP Fintech had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $81.28 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in UP Fintech during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UP Fintech during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,280,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of UP Fintech by 263.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,523 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of UP Fintech during the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of UP Fintech during the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. 9.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform; and account management services.

