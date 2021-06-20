Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $12.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “UNIVERSAL STAINLESS & ALLOY is a mini-mill that manufactures and markets semi-finished specialty steels, including stainless steel, tool steels and other alloy steels. It also provides conversion services on materials supplied by customers that lack certain of the Company’s production facilities or that are subject to their own capacity constraints. “

Shares of USAP stock opened at $10.29 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.53 million, a P/E ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 5.60. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products has a one year low of $5.12 and a one year high of $12.47.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $37.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.89 million. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products had a negative net margin of 14.00% and a negative return on equity of 6.72%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Universal Stainless & Alloy Products will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products during the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 46,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 9,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. purchased a new stake in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products during the first quarter worth about $363,000. Institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Stainless & Alloy Products

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets semi-finished and finished specialty steel products in the United States and internationally. Its products include stainless steel, nickel alloys, tool steel, and various other alloyed steels. The company offers semi-finished and finished long products in the form of ingots, blooms, billets, and bars; flat rolled products, such as slabs and plates; and customized shapes primarily for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), which are cold rolled from purchased coiled strip, flat bar, or extruded bar.

