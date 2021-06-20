Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $4.75 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 13.64% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Unity Biotechnology from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unity Biotechnology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.82.

UBX stock opened at $4.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $229.29 million, a P/E ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 0.24. Unity Biotechnology has a 52-week low of $2.72 and a 52-week high of $15.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.73.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.09. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Unity Biotechnology will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UBX. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Unity Biotechnology by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Unity Biotechnology by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 3,359 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Unity Biotechnology by 14.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 3,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Unity Biotechnology by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 112,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 3,521 shares in the last quarter. 37.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Unity Biotechnology

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to slow, halt, or reverse diseases of aging. The company's lead drug candidate include UBX1325, which is Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of age-related diseases of the eye, including age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy.

