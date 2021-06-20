United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Bought by Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,686 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. United Parcel Service comprises about 1.4% of Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $21,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1,041.2% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 178,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,014,000 after purchasing an additional 162,612 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 226,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,911,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 11,311 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 237,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,129,000 after buying an additional 29,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 235.0% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 8,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 5,933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $197.77. 8,170,511 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,665,127. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.78. The company has a market capitalization of $172.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.02, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.48 and a 12-month high of $219.59.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 193.06% and a net margin of 5.87%. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.57%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UPS. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $200.00 price target on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $261.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.63.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

