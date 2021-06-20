Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 202,122 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 27,662 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $44,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Red Cedar Capital LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.53.

NYSE UNP opened at $214.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $223.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.14. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $162.13 and a 52-week high of $231.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.02%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.26%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

