UniCredit S.p.A. (BIT:UCG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

UniCredit S.p.A. (BIT:UCG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €11.59 ($13.64).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UCG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.50 ($13.53) price objective on shares of UniCredit and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on UniCredit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.60 ($16.00) target price on UniCredit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) target price on UniCredit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.60 ($12.47) target price on UniCredit and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

UniCredit has a one year low of €12.82 ($15.08) and a one year high of €18.38 ($21.62).

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

