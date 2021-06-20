Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.37.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UAA shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays raised shares of Under Armour from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Under Armour from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Under Armour from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 153.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,201,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,905,000 after purchasing an additional 5,563,901 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 3.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 6,308,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,790,000 after purchasing an additional 196,127 shares in the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 369.5% in the first quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 5,246,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,254,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128,787 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 37.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,984,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 0.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,343,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,973,000 after purchasing an additional 24,529 shares in the last quarter. 39.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UAA traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.80. 8,222,368 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,519,680. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 76.16, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.44. Under Armour has a 52-week low of $8.94 and a 52-week high of $26.45.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Under Armour will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

Featured Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.