UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Shares Sold by Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC

Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in shares of UGI by 3.4% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of UGI by 1.3% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 21,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of UGI by 37.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of UGI by 0.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of UGI by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 24,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UGI opened at $45.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.97. UGI Co. has a twelve month low of $29.63 and a twelve month high of $48.20.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter. UGI had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 14.86%. As a group, analysts expect that UGI Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.345 dividend. This is an increase from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.69%.

In other UGI news, Director M Shawn Bort sold 12,750 shares of UGI stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total transaction of $593,895.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,262,085.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Laurie Bergman sold 8,830 shares of UGI stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.74, for a total transaction of $403,884.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,516 shares in the company, valued at $206,561.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

