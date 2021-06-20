UBS Group AG Takes Position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR)

UBS Group AG purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 272,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,956,000. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.81% of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $283,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF alerts:

Shares of FTXR opened at $33.11 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.27 and a fifty-two week high of $35.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.79.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.