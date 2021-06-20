UBS Group AG Buys 32,842 Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

UBS Group AG raised its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) by 10.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 344,887 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,842 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $8,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of REET. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 10,211 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 632,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,146,000 after purchasing an additional 82,434 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 19,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period.

Shares of REET stock opened at $27.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.36. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $20.03 and a 52-week high of $28.90.

