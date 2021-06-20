Truegame Price Tops $0.0005 on Major Exchanges (TGAME)

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. Over the last week, Truegame has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar. One Truegame coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Truegame has a market capitalization of $44,799.64 and $1,317.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Truegame alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002820 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.28 or 0.00057102 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00024761 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003814 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002820 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $253.88 or 0.00714990 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00043371 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.45 or 0.00082924 BTC.

Truegame Profile

TGAME is a coin. It launched on May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 coins and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 coins. Truegame’s official website is ico.truegame.io . Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Truegame is medium.com/truegame

According to CryptoCompare, “Truegame is a blockchain-based online game room for lotteries and gambling. It enables you to participate securely in smart contract lotteries, win valuable prizes and prize money in instant ticket games, play dice, and many other smart contract games. We are continuously updating our games collection, and each game is based on smart contracts and open source code. “

Buying and Selling Truegame

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truegame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Truegame should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Truegame using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Truegame Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Truegame and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.