Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.07.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Trip.com Group from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley raised Trip.com Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on Trip.com Group from $38.50 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Cowen raised their price target on Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 27th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCOM. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $561,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,546,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 206,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,954,000 after buying an additional 15,380 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,924,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,787,000 after buying an additional 698,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

TCOM opened at $36.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.42 and a beta of 1.32. Trip.com Group has a 52 week low of $25.13 and a 52 week high of $45.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.39.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $628.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.98 million. Trip.com Group had a negative return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 22.52%. On average, research analysts forecast that Trip.com Group will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

