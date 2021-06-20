Trilogy International Partners Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLYF) Short Interest Update

Trilogy International Partners Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLYF) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 37,800 shares, a growth of 18.1% from the May 13th total of 32,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

TLLYF stock opened at $1.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.48. Trilogy International Partners has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $1.67.

A number of analysts have commented on TLLYF shares. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Trilogy International Partners from $3.40 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Trilogy International Partners from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

TIP Inc is the parent of Trilogy International Partners LLC ("Trilogy LLC"), an international wireless and fixed broadband telecommunications operator formed by wireless industry veterans John Stanton, Theresa Gillespie and Brad Horwitz. Trilogy LLC's founders have successfully bought, built, launched and operated communications businesses in 15 international markets and the United States.

